A locksmith quoted $140 and charged $340. What to check before paying a dispatch fee

A person in California reported paying $340 for an unlocking service after being quoted $140. In the July 2024 report, the person said the service sought $435 before reducing the charge.

As of early November 2026, the practical check for a lockout is to get past the dispatch fee and ask for an estimate of the charges before you book. Find out what can raise the price, then compare the estimate at the door with the price you were given on the phone.

Get the full pitch before you agree to a visit

A dispatch fee tells you what a visit may cost; it does not, by itself, tell you the price of unlocking the door. The Better Business Bureau recommends asking about the service-call charge, mileage and parts before agreeing to the work, and getting an estimate before work begins, including for emergency service. A locksmith licensing bureau also recommends asking the dispatcher for an estimate of the charges when you call.

If you are told the dispatch fee is nonrefundable, still ask the dispatcher for an estimate of the charges. Ask about the service-call charge, mileage and parts before agreeing to the work. When the locksmith arrives, compare the on-site estimate with the phone quote before any work begins. The Better Business Bureau advises having someone else do the job if those estimates do not match.

Check these price warnings at the door

Compare the on-site estimate with the phone quote. The Better Business Bureau advises having someone else do the job if they do not match. Ask for the estimate before any work begins.

The Better Business Bureau advises having someone else do the job if they do not match. Ask for the estimate before any work begins. Check for a low phone price that rises when the locksmith arrives. The Better Business Bureau describes that pattern as a locksmith scam warning. Do not treat a quoted visit charge as the estimated total for the job.

Ask what each added charge is for. The Better Business Bureau warns that a price can rise after work starts when a contractor claims to find additional problems. Get the proposed price for the work before it begins.

Check whether mileage and parts are included in the estimate. The Better Business Bureau specifically recommends asking about both, along with the service-call charge, before agreeing to the work.

These checks do not require you to decide whether a locksmith’s price is fair from a single number. They let you compare the price you were offered with the work and charges you are being asked to approve.

Know what a clear quote looks like

A useful phone estimate separates the visit charge from the estimated price of the unlocking work. Ask the dispatcher for an estimate of the charges, then ask which circumstances would add to the total. Check whether the estimate covers every service you need and whether the work is priced by the hour or by the job. Ask about extra charges for an early-morning, late-night or holiday visit if that applies to your call.

Before work begins, ask for an on-site estimate you can compare with the phone quote. For home repair work, the Federal Trade Commission recommends a written estimate describing the work and its price, and says promises about work and costs made in conversation should appear in the contract. If the locksmith proposes more work than you discussed, ask for its price before agreeing to it. A clear estimate should leave you knowing what the visit costs, what the work costs and what might change the total.

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If you already paid or signed, check the estimate and agreement

If work has not begun, compare the on-site estimate with the phone quote. If they differ, the Better Business Bureau advises using someone else. If you signed a contract at home, check it for any applicable written cancellation statement. The Federal Trade Commission says a contract signed at home or away from the seller’s permanent place of business should include a statement about a three-business-day cancellation right where that right applies. Whether that statement applies depends on where you signed; check with your state or local government about the rules where you live. If a locksmith threatens you, a locksmith licensing bureau advises calling police immediately.