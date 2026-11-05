Top 3 HVAC · Tampa, FL · Checked Nov 4, 2026

If your Tampa rooms feel clammy while the AC runs, new ductwork may not be the first answer. We read the reviews and records for 3 HVAC contractors whose work includes ducts, and pulled out the questions worth asking before you agree to repairs.

HN By Home & Nearby 4 min read

When a Tampa home feels clammy even with the AC running, duct repair is more than a comfort fix. Damaged ducts can waste cooled air, but the ducts may not be the only problem. Poor insulation or a condensate drain issue can leave moisture behind after ductwork is replaced. Fixing the wrong thing means more disruption, another round of work and rooms that still feel damp. Have photos of visible moisture and a note of when it started ready before you choose a repair.

Choosing who should sort it out can be harder than spotting the symptom. Many HVAC companies have near-identical ratings, while quotes may cover different duct sections, sealing methods or insulation. A promise to fix humidity does not tell you whether anyone will measure it or check the drain. We screened 40 companies serving Tampa, and these 3 made it. What matters now is a diagnosis you understand and a scope of work you can compare before a ceiling is opened or a duct run is replaced.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Clean Air Heating and Air Conditioning duct replacement 4.9 2 Momentum AC & Electric ZIP 33607 · ducts and insulation 4.9 3 The Comfort Authority ZIP 33612 · duct services 4.9

How we picked 40 companies

2 Under floor 35 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to compare companies that cleared that floor. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Clean Air Heating and Air Conditioning Top pick Best for Deciding whether damaged duct runs need replacement About Clean Air Heating and Air Conditioning is a Tampa Bay HVAC contractor focused on heating and cooling installation and maintenance. The company says it handles residential and commercial repair, installation and upkeep, and offers 24/7 emergency service. Its regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its site describes the business as locally owned and says it has over 50 years of experience serving Tampa Bay. Why it made the list Clean Air has 4.9/5 from 577 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable, courteous technicians, clear answers to questions and prompt or on-time service. They also report effective ductwork replacement alongside AC repairs and installations. That ductwork experience makes it a useful pick when you need to assess whether damaged runs should be replaced. 4.9 /5 577 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

# 2 Momentum AC & Electric Best for A ductwork quote that also considers surrounding insulation About Momentum AC & Electric is a Tampa-based HVAC and electrical service company. Its site says it has served the Tampa Bay area since 2016, with work across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. It lists AC repair and installation, new ductwork, air duct cleaning and HVAC insulation among its services. Its Tampa operation is listed as open 24 hours, every day. Why it made the list Momentum has 4.9/5 from 1,685 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe professional, courteous crews and clear communication throughout the work; several also mention careful installation, thorough cleanup and prompt responses. Accounts of ductwork and insulation replacement together distinguish it when you want a quote that considers what surrounds the ducts, not just the duct runs themselves. 4.9 /5 1,685 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

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# 3 The Comfort Authority Best for Talking through a ductwork diagnosis and humidity options About The Comfort Authority provides AC repair and installation in the Tampa area and also works on HVAC maintenance. On its own site, the company lists duct services, indoor air quality work, dehumidifiers and humidity control, as well as plumbing and drains. It has been in business for 12 years. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Why it made the list The Comfort Authority has 4.9/5 from 1,971 Google reviews, the largest review base of these three. Reviewers keep describing thorough inspections, clear explanations of findings and options, and advice without pressure. Prompt, efficient work also comes up often. Its listed duct and humidity-control services make it especially relevant when you want to understand the diagnosis before settling on a repair. 4.9 /5 1,971 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

Have this ready: photos of damp spots, when they first appeared and any humidity readings you have. Before work starts, ask for indoor humidity readings and an inspection of the ducts, insulation and condensate drain. Ask what measurements or visible damage point to the ducts, which runs need work, and whether the quote names materials, insulation, joint sealing and an airflow check afterward. Agree on an arrival window and how delays will be communicated.

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