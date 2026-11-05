A Texas homeowner faced a $1,100 garage roof quote for a patch estimated at 6 to 9 square feet

Shingles appeared to have blown off a Texas homeowner’s garage roof. The roof was not leaking, but the homeowner estimated the damaged area at roughly 6 to 9 square feet and wanted to get it repaired.

The quotes · Texas roof patch Lower quote · garage roof repair $400 Higher quote · garage roof repair $1,100 Where they split ? Neither bid specified whether repair stopped at the patch or ridge ? A minimum service fee was suggested, not confirmed in either bid ✓ Contractors generally proposed removing and replacing shingles

The prices were harder to size up than the patch. In a thread from July 2024, the homeowner said a few quotes ranged from $400 to $1,100. They had never had a roof repaired before and wanted to know what a job this small should cost.

A Small Patch, Several Prices

The homeowner said the contractors generally proposed removing and replacing shingles. That described the basic repair, but not its full extent: the homeowner did not lay out what each individual bid included. The thread does not give the scope of the $400 and $1,100 quotes separately.

That matters on a roof. Removing and replacing shingles over the visibly damaged spot is one description of the work; extending the repair toward the ridge is a larger one. The quotes could not be compared item by item from the details the homeowner posted.

The homeowner also said they were handy but afraid of ladders. Doing the work themselves was not simply a matter of buying a few shingles and skipping a labor charge. They kept comparing what roofers had offered and put the price range to other readers.

Why the Ridge Came Up

One commenter described the repair as relatively easy, then offered a reason a price near $1,000 might still be fair: a roofer could be repairing all the way to the ridge and charging a minimum fee for taking on the job. The commenter did not say that the homeowner’s $1,100 bid actually included either item.

The same commenter put do-it-yourself materials at $250, provided the homeowner was comfortable doing the work. That figure covered materials, not a roofer’s labor, and it did not resolve the homeowner’s concern about ladders.

The useful distinction was not whether a small patch ought to have one fixed price. It was whether the prices described the same amount of roof work. The ridge and a minimum fee gave the homeowner specific things to ask about, rather than another number to compare in isolation.

What the $1,100 Bid Left Open

No itemized explanation for the top bid appeared in the discussion. It might have covered work beyond the visibly missing shingles, but the homeowner did not say that it did. The $400 bid was no clearer about how far its repair would extend.

The thread does not say which roofer the homeowner chose or what they paid. The question left open is straightforward: would each bid replace shingles only at the damaged patch, or continue the repair to the ridge?

What to ask before you sign a roof repair quote

Which shingles will you remove and replace, and where will the repair stop?

Does the price include work all the way to the ridge, or only over the visibly damaged area?

Is there a minimum service fee, and is it included in the quoted price?

Can you list materials and labor so a materials-only figure is not mistaken for a complete repair price?

Two or three written quotes for the same scope, item by item, can show where a gap like this one comes from.