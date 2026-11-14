Tech roles tied to Home, KS are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like complex systems, AI, and global impact work. Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TKO (UFC, WWE, PBR, IMG, On Location)

TKO (UFC, WWE, PBR, IMG, On Location) Location: US-based, hybrid (listed for Home, KS)

(listed for Home, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: $172,500 – $230,000/year

Lead AI architecture across some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. You’ll set standards for agentic systems, orchestration, security, and sandboxes, and prototype key solutions while guiding engineering teams (no people management required).

Employer: TKO / WWE

Location: Home, KS (supports large-scale TV operations)

(supports large-scale TV operations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,250 – $135,000/year

Run and upgrade the audio backbone behind live and recorded WWE broadcasts. Great fit if you know broadcast audio, Dante, and live TV workflows and want a mix of hands-on engineering, project work, and mentoring tech staff.

Employer: UN Women

Location: Home-based (remote) with some official travel

with some official travel Type: Full-time, international-level contract

Salary: Not listed

Support the global rollout and upgrade of UN Women’s security and safety compliance systems. This role blends web-based system testing, vendor coordination, training, and user support, all while contributing to gender equality and safer UN operations worldwide.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your skills fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.