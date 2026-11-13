Tech roles from Home, KS are leaning hard into remote work and AI right now. If you’re in IT and like building real systems (not just slide decks), these are worth a look.

Employer: Silver Sistemas

Silver Sistemas Location: Home, KS (full home office)

(full home office) Type: Full-time, PJ (contract)

Salary: Not listed

Work 100% from home on Senior Sistemas ERP with a focus on Financeiro, Tesouraria e Suprimentos. Great if you have strong Transact SQL / PL/SQL skills and real experience leading ERP implementations, plus perks like 30 days paid vacation, flexible hours, and a fixed monthly rate with twice-yearly reviews based on delivery.

Employer: TKO Group Holdings (UFC, WWE, PBR, IMG, On Location)

Location: Home, KS / Remote US (must work full East Coast business day)

(must work full East Coast business day) Type: Full-time, Senior Manager equivalent (IC)

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year (plus benefits and incentives per posting)

Hands-on role building enterprise AI agents and workflows used across UFC, WWE and other TKO brands. Ideal if you’ve personally shipped AI agents, know platforms like Glean, Copilot, Claude, Agentforce, and enjoy mapping real business processes, setting quality bars, and teaching teams to build their own agents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to position your skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.