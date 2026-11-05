📣 Home, KS Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Remote Options

Sales and marketing pros in Home, KS have some strong remote options right now, especially if you like healthcare, biotech, or consumer tech.

Employer: BioSpace (for Sanofi )

BioSpace (for ) Location: Remote, US (listed for Home, KS)

(listed for Home, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales for a cutting-edge treatment in bone marrow transplant and chronic GVHD. This role is heavy on relationship-building with specialists, deep product knowledge, and 70%+ travel, so it fits seasoned pharma/biotech reps with oncology or hematology experience.

Employer: BioSpace (for Sanofi )

BioSpace (for ) Location: Remote, US (Manhattan, NY territory; listed for Home, KS)

(Manhattan, NY territory; listed for Home, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a key allergy/asthma territory focused on biologic treatments for atopic dermatitis and asthma. You’ll call on allergists and other specialists, run local programs, and work closely with field partners—ideal if you have 3+ years in pharma/biologics and know the Manhattan market.

Employer: Jabra (Jabra Enhance)

Location: Remote (listed for Home, KS)

(listed for Home, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role owning the retail P&L for OTC hearing aids across Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and more. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years in national retail accounts, love data, and want to build and coach a small team while scaling a fast-growing consumer health-tech brand.

Employer: Insmed (via BioSpace)

(via BioSpace) Location: Fully Remote (listed for Home, KS)

(listed for Home, KS) Type: Full-time

Salary: $214,000–$292,000/year

Senior global role leading commercial strategy for gene therapies in ALS and Rett. You’ll shape market strategy, guide launches, build a marketing team, and partner across access, advocacy, and medical—best for someone with 12+ years in biopharma marketing and prior global launch leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—remote roles like these often lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.