👔 $80K+ Nonprofit Leadership Roles & RFPs in Home, KS (Multiple)

Nonprofit leadership work is popping up right now around Home, KS, especially for folks who like strategy, boards, and big-picture planning.

Here are several executive and consulting roles where you can guide mission-driven work and still keep a flexible, professional schedule.

Employer: Kadre Management (via WNC Nonprofit Pathways )

Kadre Management (via ) Location: Home, KS (nonprofit association of ~500 genomics clinical directors)

(nonprofit association of ~500 genomics clinical directors) Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year , excellent benefits and extensive PTO

, excellent benefits and extensive PTO Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Application Deadline: November 9, 2026

Lead a well-established, financially stable nonprofit while also serving as an organizational leadership consultant (about 75% ED / 25% consulting). You’ll work closely with a volunteer board of scientists and practitioners, advance the strategic plan, oversee programs and operations, and supervise three staff members supporting this account.

Client: Buncombe Partnership for Children (BPFC) (via WNC Nonprofit Pathways)

(via WNC Nonprofit Pathways) Location: Home, KS (independent consultant engagement)

(independent consultant engagement) Compensation: Up to $5,000 total (not-to-exceed proposal budget)

total (not-to-exceed proposal budget) Type: Independent Consultant / RFP

Application Deadline: October 31, 2026

BPFC is hiring a consultant to design and lead a staff retreat focused on updating organizational values and guiding beliefs as they prepare for a new strategic plan. Ideal if you enjoy culture work, facilitation, and helping a growing early childhood organization align staff around shared values.

Client: NC Latinx Collaborative (NCLC) (via WNC Nonprofit Pathways)

(via WNC Nonprofit Pathways) Location: Home, KS (independent consultant engagement)

(independent consultant engagement) Compensation: $10,000–$15,000 for a 1-year engagement starting January 2027

for a engagement starting January 2027 Type: Consultant / RFP

Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

NCLC is seeking a consultant to design and guide the launch of its first Board of Directors as it moves toward independence from a fiscal sponsor. Most of the work happens in the first 6–8 months, with the final months focused on transition and sustainability planning.

If any of these speak to you, open the links, note the deadlines, and consider getting your materials ready this week so you can apply with less stress.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.