Holyoke’s sales scene is busy right now, from green energy to cannabis to cars. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Trinity Solar / Trinity Total Home

Trinity Solar / Trinity Total Home Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Door-to-door and event-based role where you spark interest in solar, educate homeowners, and book appointments for the sales team. Good fit if you’re outgoing, like being outside, and want to grow in renewable energy sales.

Employer: Marcotte Ford Sales, Inc.

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 base + commission

Lead the sales floor at a Ford dealership: structure deals, coach sales consultants, and help hit monthly targets. Great for someone with auto sales experience who wants leadership responsibility and commission upside.

Employer: Holyoke Wilds

Location: Hybrid remote – based in Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

B2B cannabis sales across Massachusetts, building relationships with dispensaries and growing wholesale accounts. Ideal if you know the cannabis market, like being on the road (about 75% travel), and want a flexible schedule with mileage reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.