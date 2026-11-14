Holyoke’s logistics and healthcare scene is busy right now, with several roles that keep supplies, data, and equipment moving smoothly. If you like organized chaos, spreadsheets, or warehouse work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Delphi-US, LLC - Peacemakers in the Talent War

Delphi-US, LLC - Peacemakers in the Talent War Location: Hybrid – Springfield, MA (listed under Holyoke area)

(listed under Holyoke area) Type: Contract

Pay: $28–$35/hour

This role supports a fast-paced purchasing team, handling RFPs/RFQs/RFIs, purchase orders, and vendor sourcing from end to end. Good fit if you have 7+ years purchasing experience, strong Excel skills, and want a hybrid contract role with serious responsibility.

Employer: Ascension – The Resource Group

Location: Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on the supply chain side of healthcare, digging into financial trends, contracts, and savings opportunities for Holyoke Medical Center. Great if you enjoy data, Excel/visualization tools, and project work and want strong benefits, tuition support, and career growth in a large health system.

Employer: Holyoke Medical Center / Valley Health Systems

Location: Receiving & Storeroom, Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you receive, inspect, label, and deliver supplies and equipment around the hospital, plus help with inventory, returns, shipping, and some mail/courier duties. Good match if you like staying active, keeping things organized, and being the person who makes sure nothing runs out.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.