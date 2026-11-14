Holyoke’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, which means steady admin and clerical work with good weekday hours. If you like organized, people-focused jobs, these are worth a look.

Employer: Holyoke Medical Center / Valley Health Systems – Health Information Management

Holyoke Medical Center / Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time, day shift, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Handle requests for medical records, check for restricted information, and make sure everything follows laws and hospital policies. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and have either an Associate’s in Medical Records Technology or 2 years’ experience in medical record tech.

Employer: The Work Connection / Holyoke Medical Center

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time, day shift, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Be the hub of an occupational health department that serves local employers. Mix of billing, scheduling, client support, and light clinical tasks (like vitals and drug testing), plus strong benefits including low-cost health insurance, 403(b), and tuition/certification reimbursement up to $7,000.

Employer: Holyoke Medical Center / Valley Health Systems – Primary Care

Location: Based in Northampton Family Medicine practice (Valley Health Systems)

Type: Full-time, day shift, Monday–Friday

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk style role where you support providers, check patients in and out, handle insurance and co-pays, and schedule visits. Great if you have physician office experience, know basic medical billing/coding, and want strong benefits like low-cost health insurance, 403(b), and up to $8,000 in tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.