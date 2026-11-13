Holyoke’s healthcare scene is busy, and mental health roles are in high demand. If you’re in psychiatry or behavior analysis, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Work on inpatient behavioral health units, doing psych evaluations, diagnosis, and medication management. You’ll be part of a multidisciplinary team focused on trauma‑informed, patient‑centered care.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Provide psychiatric care for adult and geriatric inpatients, from assessments and diagnosis to treatment planning. Good fit if you like team-based care and regular case reviews.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp.

Location: Holyoke, MA (regional / community-based)

Type: Full-time (plus part-time options noted)

Behavior analyst role focused on ABA services for individuals with autism, with flexible caseloads and strong clinical support. Highlights include quarterly bonuses, benefits for full-time staff, PTO, 401(k) match, and free CEUs, plus a focus on work‑life balance.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Inpatient psych NP role doing assessments, treatment planning, and medication management. You’ll collaborate closely with other clinicians to support safe, effective care for behavioral health patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule, setting, and benefits that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.