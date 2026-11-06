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Holyoke

📅 Quiet writing mornings at Holyoke Library

8 days ago
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📅 Quiet writing mornings at Holyoke Library

Love to write but need a calm place to focus?

On Thursday mornings in November, the Holyoke Public Library is setting aside the 3rd floor meeting room as a quiet co-working space for writers.

The event on this page runs on November 5 from 9:30–11:30 AM. Bring your laptop, notebook, or any writing project and settle in to work quietly alongside other writers.

No extra activities are listed — it’s simply dedicated quiet time and space for writing.

More Info: Quiet Write | Holyoke Public Library

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