🛒 Holyoke Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Roles With $16+/hr Pay

Holyoke’s retail scene is busy, and big brands at the mall are adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping things clean so guests have a great shopping experience. This role is active, detail-focused, and comes with benefits for full-time staff plus chances to learn more about beauty brands.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Holyoke, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on the sales floor helping customers with crafts and home décor, stocking, and general store support. They’re looking for mature, self-motivated people who can work some nights and weekends; craft or hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Holyoke, MA (Holyoke Mall at Ingleside)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.45 – $20.60 per hour, plus bonus potential & 401(k)

Join the world’s largest jewelry brand helping customers pick meaningful pieces and hitting sales goals. This role offers a steady part-time schedule, product discounts, and lots of customer interaction, especially on nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.