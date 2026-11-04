🛒 Holton, KS Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Holton’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. Good mix of management and hands-on customer service work.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Holton, KS (211 Arizona Ave.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight, plus opening/closing, cash handling, and keeping the sales floor sharp. Comes with a full benefits package (health, PTO, retirement match, stock purchase, education help) and lots of variety in your day.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Holton, KS (211 Arizona Ave.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store operation, from team leadership to sales and customer experience. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want full responsibility for results at a busy discount retailer.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Holton, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers find the right auto parts, in-store and by phone, plus some light services like installing wipers or testing batteries (after training). Offers paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and growth paths into bigger roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.