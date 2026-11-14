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Okaloosa County
🚧 Final Hurricane Isaias debris pickup starts week of Nov. 16
11 days ago
🚧 Final Hurricane Isaias debris pickup on major roads
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will start its final debris-removal pass the week of Nov. 16.
Here’s where crews will be working:
- All state roads in Holmes, Washington, Okaloosa, and Walton counties
- County-maintained roads in Holmes and Washington counties (local governments temporarily handed these cleanup duties to FDOT)
This work follows the first round of cleanup that wrapped up on Oct. 31.
If you drive in these areas, please slow down and use extra caution around cleanup crews and heavy equipment working along the roadside.
More Info: FDOT to Begin Final Post-Hurricane Isaias Debris R...
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