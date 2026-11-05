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👔 Holmen, WI Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Holmen has a nice mix of leadership jobs right now, from housing to higher ed and senior care. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid paths to check out.
Specialkonsulent – Projekt- og forskningsunderstøttelse
- Employer: Det Kongelige Akademi – Arkitektur, Design, Konservering (via Danida – Udenrigsministeriet)
- Location: Holmen, WI (listed)
- Type: Full-time, 3-year term
- Salary: Per state academic agreement (not listed)
- Deadline: November 22, 2026
Project-focused leadership role in a creative, research-heavy architecture and design institute. You’ll support senior leadership, manage research projects and funding applications, and build partnerships in Denmark and internationally.
Property Manager
- Employer: Three Amigos Property Management
- Location: Holmen, WI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $45,000–$55,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, PTO, holidays, employee discount, referral program
Lead day-to-day operations for apartment communities in Holmen—leasing, resident relations, rent collection, and team supervision. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want clear growth in property management with strong benefits.
Interim Assisted Living Director
- Employer: VeriCore Consulting Group
- Location: Holmen, WI
- Type: Full-time, on-site, interim leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Run the daily operations of an assisted living community, from staff leadership and scheduling to resident care, compliance, and quality improvement. Ideal for someone with senior living or long-term care leadership experience who enjoys stepping in to stabilize and improve communities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local leadership roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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