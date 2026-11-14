Holmdel’s tech scene is busy right now, with several data and cloud roles open for folks who like complex systems and hands-on problem solving.

Below are a few solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: iCIMS Middleware Test Company

iCIMS Middleware Test Company Location: Holmdel, NJ

Type: Full-time

This role sits in the Account Services team at a fast-growing SaaS company that supports big-name clients like adidas, FedEx, and more. You’ll work with customers on their recruiting software setup, handle escalated issues, and help spot chances to add new products and services.

Employer: RLI

Location: Holmdel, NJ (onsite; remote allowed for 12 PM – 9 PM EST shift )

(onsite; ) Type: Long-term contract, full-time hours

L2 support role focused on ETL, data warehousing, and production support. You’ll monitor and fix ETL jobs, work with Informatica, Databricks, SQL, Control-M, Unix/Shell scripting, and partner with business and offshore teams to keep data pipelines healthy and on time.

Employer: Vings Technologies

Location: Holmdel, NJ – Onsite (remote with travel possible)

Type: Contract (6+ months, possible extension)

Lead enterprise Salesforce data migrations across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, and Data Cloud. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years’ experience, strong ETL and SQL skills, and deep knowledge of Salesforce data models, APIs, and data quality.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and send it in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.