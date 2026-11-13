Holmdel’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or just starting out. Here are a few local roles worth a closer look.

Employer: North American Dental Group (Bella Dental)

North American Dental Group (Bella Dental) Location: Holmdel, NJ (with optional Thursdays in Oakhurst )

(with optional ) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Tues, Wed and/or Fri 8–5 in Holmdel

Licensed hygienist role in a modern practice with a big focus on patient care and career growth. NADG offers structured development like Hygiene Infusion (12-week growth program with 16 CE credits) and a large Hygiene Hub network (450+ peers), plus PTO and 401(k).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Holmdel, NJ (serving Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean & Union Counties)

(serving Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean & Union Counties) Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $24.79/hour

Field EMT role providing Basic Life Support in both emergency and non-emergency situations. You’ll work closely with police, fire, ALS/BLS teams, and hospital staff, with strong training, benefits, and clear clinical standards under NJ regulations.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Holmdel, NJ (Bayshore)

Type: Per Diem (Days)

Pay: Minimum $17.42/hour

Great entry point into hospital work, focused on one-to-one patient safety (suicide precautions, fall risk, line of sight). Training is provided; you’ll monitor patients, document behavior, and work closely with RNs—perfect if you’re a student or early-career caregiver.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.