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🏥 Holmdel NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Holmdel’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re clinical, support staff, or just starting out. Here are a few local roles worth a closer look.
Dental Hygienist – PT or FT
- Employer: North American Dental Group (Bella Dental)
- Location: Holmdel, NJ (with optional Thursdays in Oakhurst)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Schedule: Tues, Wed and/or Fri 8–5 in Holmdel
Licensed hygienist role in a modern practice with a big focus on patient care and career growth. NADG offers structured development like Hygiene Infusion (12-week growth program with 16 CE credits) and a large Hygiene Hub network (450+ peers), plus PTO and 401(k).
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Holmdel, NJ (serving Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean & Union Counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $24.79/hour
Field EMT role providing Basic Life Support in both emergency and non-emergency situations. You’ll work closely with police, fire, ALS/BLS teams, and hospital staff, with strong training, benefits, and clear clinical standards under NJ regulations.
Patient Observer – Float Pool – Bayshore – Per Diem Days
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Holmdel, NJ (Bayshore)
- Type: Per Diem (Days)
- Pay: Minimum $17.42/hour
Great entry point into hospital work, focused on one-to-one patient safety (suicide precautions, fall risk, line of sight). Training is provided; you’ll monitor patients, document behavior, and work closely with RNs—perfect if you’re a student or early-career caregiver.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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