💰 Holmdel, NJ Accounting Jobs with Multiple Open Roles

Holmdel’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on AP work to senior audit leadership. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles you can jump on today.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Vaco by Highspring Location: Listed for Holmdel, NJ (work is 100% remote )

Listed for (work is ) Type: Indefinite Temporary

Salary: Not listed

High-volume accounts payable role supporting vendors, couriers, and drivers, all from home. Great fit if you know transportation/logistics AP and tools like e-Courier, and you’re comfortable owning the full AP workflow in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a retail company)

(recruiting for a retail company) Location: Holmdel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k))

Hands-on role handling journal entries, GL reconciliations, month-end close, and tax support (corporate and sales tax) for a retail business. Good match if you have a degree in accounting/finance, solid Excel skills, and want broad exposure across accounting and tax.

Employer: Withum

Location: Holmdel, NJ (role can sit in multiple offices)

(role can sit in multiple offices) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $105,000 – $190,000 base, plus potential bonus and benefits

Lead audit and attest engagements for industrial and consumer products clients while managing teams and client relationships, with a path to partnership. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years of public accounting, strong US GAAP experience, and want to grow in a high-visibility leadership track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and recruiters hire for similar roles all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.