🛒 Holmdel, NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple Store Openings

Holmdel’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Old Navy

Old Navy Location: Holmdel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.25 – $32.25/hour

Lead the team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly at a busy Old Navy location. This role is great if you have 1–3 years of retail management and want strong perks like brand discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits (for eligible employees).

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Holmdel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with crafts, décor, and hobby supplies in a big-box retail setting. You’ll need to be mature, self-motivated, and able to work some nights and weekends; craft experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers

Location: Holmdel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.28 – $23.76/hour

Step into a key-holder role where you open/close the store, coach the team, and support sales and operations for a men’s clothing brand. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail or sales experience and want to grow your leadership skills.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good retail roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.