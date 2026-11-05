💻 Holmdel, NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Holmdel’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, data, and architecture talent. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the area, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Guardian

Guardian Location: Holmdel, NJ (Hybrid, primary location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,690 – $293,560 base (plus potential incentives)

Senior architecture leader role owning enterprise standards, target-state designs, and major modernization efforts across apps, data, cloud, security, and AI. Great fit if you have 12+ years in enterprise/solution architecture, can influence execs, and want to shape tech strategy at scale in a highly regulated environment.

Employer: Verisk

Location: Holmdel, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards noted)

Entry-level/early-career DevOps role supporting AWS environments for dev, staging, and production, plus ticket support and on-call rotation. Good for someone with a CS/IT degree, basic Windows/Linux skills, AWS knowledge, and scripting (Python/Bash/PowerShell) who wants to grow into CI/CD, Docker, and automation.

Employer: NAVA Software Solutions (for an investments client)

(for an investments client) Location: Holmdel, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: 12+ month W2 contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Visa: USC/GC/H4 EAD only

Hands-on senior data engineering/architecture role building Databricks/Spark/Python pipelines for investment data across multiple asset classes. Ideal if you have 8–10 years in data engineering, strong SQL, Databricks, Python, ETL/ELT, Control-M (or similar), and deep investment domain experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so they don’t miss a good local lead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.