This year’s KCAs are on November 14! Here are all the ways you can tune in live.

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are finally here, and some of the biggest names in entertainment are getting ready to be slimed! Hosted by Alex Warren, the KCAs will honor fan-favorites across movies, television, music, gaming, sports and more. And the good news is there are plenty of ways you can tune into the show.

Whether you’re planning to watch on traditional TV or stream the festivities from home, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s KCAs.

When Are the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026?

The 2026 KCAs will take place on November 14, 2026. The 90-minute ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live from Television City in Los Angeles.

What Channel Are the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 On?

For the first time in the show’s history, the Kids’ Choice Awards will air on both CBS and Nickelodeon! Viewers with cable or satellite subscriptions that include either network can watch the ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET.

The CBS broadcast is also available through local CBS affiliates.

How to Livestream the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026

Fans who prefer streaming can watch the 2026 KCAs live on Paramount+ Premium.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers in the U.S. can livestream the ceremony through the service’s live feed of their local CBS affiliate. However, Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have access to the live broadcast.

Can You Watch the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 for Free?

Viewers with access to a local CBS station through a digital antenna may be able to watch the ceremony without a cable or streaming subscription, but it depends on availability.

Otherwise, viewers will need access to CBS or Nickelodeon through a participating TV provider or a qualifying Paramount+ Premium subscription.

Who Is Hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026?

Alex Warren is hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, known for his hit song “Ordinary,” will lead the star-studded celebration.

What Time Do the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 Start?

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on November 14. The broadcast is scheduled to run for 90 minutes and should end at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

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