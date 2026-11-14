The widely used platform suddenly went down this week shortly after Microsoft had its own issue. Are the two related? Here’s what we know.

Workday users experienced an unexpected disruption this week, leaving employees at numerous companies unable to access important workplace services. The outage came just days after Microsoft dealt with a major service interruption of its own, raising questions about what happened, whether the two incidents were connected and when affected users would be able to get back into their accounts.

The disruption, which began on Friday, November 13, affected access to the cloud-based human resources and financial management platform. Users attempting to sign in encountered messages indicating that Workday was unavailable because of a service interruption.

Here’s what to know about the Workday outage and what caused the disruption.

Is Workday Part of Microsoft?

No, Workday is not part of Microsoft. The two are separate technology companies that offer different products and services to businesses and organizations.

Workday, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and specializes in cloud-based human resources, payroll, financial management and workforce planning software. Its platform is used by more than 11,500 organizations worldwide.

Microsoft, meanwhile, operates a much broader technology business, with products including Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, Windows and its Azure cloud computing services.

Why Did Workday Have an Outage?

Workday experienced a service disruption after discovering a problem while testing its disaster-recovery and backup systems.

According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, the company found an issue during backup-system testing that left some information in an inconsistent state. Workday subsequently placed affected production systems into maintenance mode while investigating the problem and determining the best way to restore service.

A technical notification shared by Washington University Information Technology provided additional details, indicating that services in Workday’s disaster-recovery environment had unexpectedly connected to production databases. The situation created problems for customers attempting to access their accounts and complete workplace tasks.

Workday confirmed that some customers were experiencing a service disruption and said it was working urgently to investigate and resolve the issue. The disruption caused nearly 3,000 reports on Downdetector shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13.

“We sincerely apologize for the challenges this is causing impacted customers,” a company spokesperson said.

While Workday serves more than 11,500 organizations, the company did not disclose exactly how many customers were affected by the incident.

The outage also came shortly after Microsoft experienced a widespread disruption involving Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft’s incident lasted more than 24 hours before the company announced that services had been restored.

Is Workday Still Down?

Workday’s major service disruption appears to have been resolved, with service restoration reported by Saturday, November 14.

According to People, Workday said the disruption affected two data centers and that services were restored by approximately 11 a.m. ET Saturday as customers began coming back online.

Independent outage monitoring also indicated that Workday was no longer experiencing a widespread service interruption, although some individual users continued reporting login problems and accessibility issues.

Which Companies Were Affected by the Workday Outage?

Workday provides workplace software to thousands of organizations, including some of the world’s largest businesses.

Among its customers are major companies such as Walmart, Target, Netflix, Salesforce, PNC Bank, Chipotle, Southwest Airlines, General Electric and Nasdaq.