The ‘Now You See Me’ star is lining up a true-crime thriller with Al Pacino! Here’s what we know so far.

A kidnapping that gripped the world in 1973 is heading back to the big screen, and Isla Fisher has signed on for the ride! The Now You See Me actress is joining Al Pacino in Captivated, a thriller that promises a take on the case audiences have never seen. With fresh names joining the ensemble, the movie is shaping up to be one to watch.

Here’s everything to know about the project.

What Is the ‘Captivated’ Movie Release Date?

A release date for Captivated has not been announced yet. Production is underway in Calabria and Rome, according to Deadline. Dito Montiel, the filmmaker behind A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, is directing.

Who Is in the ‘Captivated’ Movie Cast?

Al plays Calabrian mafia boss Saro Mammoliti in his later years, Variety reported in May 2025. At the time, the outlet noted that Katie Holmes was set to play Gail Getty, the mother of the kidnapped teen, while Toby Kebbell had exited the role of the younger Saro.

Isla now joins the ensemble alongside Blake Ritson of The Gilded Age and Jackson Kelly of The Pitt. Details about who Isla will play have not been made public.

What Is the ‘Captivated’ Movie Plot?

The film follows the unexpected bond that forms between Saro and Gail Getty as she fights to bring her son home. Its official synopsis, shared with Variety, describes the pair as two souls from different worlds whom tragedy brings together.

“Amid psychological tension and subtle desire, theirs is a seductive game of chess that adds a crucial layer to the mystery of the Getty kidnapping.”

The project carries a family connection, too. Producer Michael Mammoliti, Saro’s nephew, co-wrote the script with Dito and Robin Shushan, and he laid out his mission for the film when Deadline first reported on the project in 2024.

“Our goal is to give a voice to a person who’s had none for 50+ years and tell a side of this story no one knows.”

Is ‘Captivated’ Based on a True Story?

Yes, it is. John Paul Getty III was the teenage grandson of oil billionaire J. Paul Getty when he was abducted in Italy in 1973. His grandfather refused to pay the $17 million ransom at first, and the kidnappers cut off the teen’s ear and mailed it to a Rome newspaper before he was freed in December 1973.

Hollywood has revisited the case before with Ridley Scott’s 2017 film All the Money in the World and the FX series Trust. Michael spent years developing his family’s version of events after he was angered by how they were portrayed in the 2017 movie, Variety noted.