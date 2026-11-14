The ‘Matlock’ star is trying something new on the set of the CBS legal drama! Get to know her here.

Fans have spent two seasons watching Skye P. Marshall go toe-to-toe with Kathy Bates on CBS’ hit courtroom series, and now she’s ready for a brand-new challenge! The actress took a long and unexpected road to Hollywood, and her story is full of surprises.

Learn more about her below.

Who Is Skye P. Marshall?

Long before Hollywood came calling, the Chicago-born actress served in the U.S. Air Force, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, and after her service, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University in 2007 and moved to New York City.

Performing had been part of her life since her childhood dance recitals, CBS News reported, but she first built a career in the pharmaceutical industry. One day at work, she pictured her 12-year-old self sitting on her desk and kicking the file cabinet, and she knew it was time to leave the corporate world and act full time. Guest spots and recurring roles across TV and film followed before her big break arrived.

Is Skye P. Marshall Directing ‘Matlock’?

Yes! Skye is directing an episode of Matlock season 3, which she revealed in a November 12, 2026, Instagram post that included photos of her on set with Kathy.

“And for my next trick… DIRECTING!! Having the support, love and dedication of my magnificent MATLOCK Cast & extraordinary Crew/Writers has made my heart explode!”

Season 3 is slated for CBS’ 2026-27 midseason lineup, according to Paramount+, which means new episodes aren’t expected until early 2027.

Who Does Skye P. Marshall Play in ‘Matlock’?

On the CBS series, Skye plays attorney Olympia Lawrence opposite Kathy, who stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock. The role brought Skye back-to-back Critics Choice Award nominations for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2025 and 2026.

She told CBS News that the call about the part came while she was at the dentist, and she bonded with Kathy right away, greeting her with a hug at their chemistry read.

Who Is Skye P. Marshall’s Husband?

Her husband is actor Edwin Hodge, who’s known for his roles in The Purge films. The couple wed on June 29, 2024, at Carondelet House in Los Angeles, and Edwin’s brother, Aldis Hodge, officiated the ceremony, People reported.

Edwin later joined his wife on Matlock in season 2 as Langston Wright, a love interest for Olympia Lawrence. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of the series on Paramount+ before season 3 arrives.