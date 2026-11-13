Kirkland Signature whipped cream sold at Costco in 12 states was recalled over possible contamination with a cleaning chemical. Find out more here.

If you picked up Kirkland whipped cream at Costco for your Thanksgiving pie, check the date and timestamp on the can before serving it. Manufacturer Alamance Foods voluntarily recalled one batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold in 12 states because it may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical.

Find out more below.

Why Was Costco’s Kirkland Whipped Cream Recalled?

Alamance Foods, the manufacturer of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream, issued a voluntary recall on November 7, 2026, after learning that one batch might contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical. “Members have reported a chemical smell and taste, but no serious adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported,” the company said in its notice to Costco members.

Which Kirkland Whipped Cream Cans Are Included in the Recall?

The recall covers one batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold at Costco from October 11 through October 31, 2026. The affected product came in 15-ounce red-and-white cans sold in three-packs. Costco’s item number is 1777000, and Alamance Foods lists the product code as AC50. The notice tells recipients that Costco’s purchase records show the item was bought on their membership or by an add-on member during that window.

Which States Are Affected by the Costco Whipped Cream Recall?

The affected batch was sold at Costco stores in 12 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

If you bought a three-pack in one of those states during the October purchase window, check the date and timestamp on each can.

How Can You Check if Your Whipped Cream Was Recalled?

Look for two details printed on the can: a “Best If Used By” date of APR/02/27 and a timestamp from 00:35 through 02:45. If your can matches both, stop using it and return it to your local Costco for a full refund. The recall notice includes photos of the label and the printed code.

What Should You Do If You Have Recalled Kirkland Whipped Cream?

Stop using the whipped cream and return it to your local Costco for a full refund.