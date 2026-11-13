The FAA unexpectedly issued a ground stop nationwide on Friday, November 13.

Travelers across the United States are facing unexpected disruptions on Friday as airlines respond to a major development affecting the nation’s airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop out of nowhere, and passengers are checking departure boards, contacting airlines and searching for answers about whether their flights will take off as scheduled. The situation has also raised questions about airport operations, air traffic control and when normal service might resume.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the FAA said in a statement. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.”

Here’s what travelers need to know about the latest FAA ground stop.

Why Is There an FAA Ground Stop Today?

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026, due to safety concerns. The problems were related to communication and radar issues, according to an internal message from Alaska Airlines, per CNBC.

The decision followed an air traffic control communications problem that reportedly affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the FAA was responding to a communications issue and that technicians were investigating the problem.

International flights arriving in the United States are being handled on a case-by-case basis, according to multiple outlets.

The ground stop is an unusual development for the country’s aviation system, with the nationwide suspension of departures drawing comparisons to previous major disruptions.

Are All Flights Grounded in the U.S. Today?

Yes. The FAA’s nationwide order applies to departing flights at airports across the United States. However, the restriction does not mean that every aircraft in the sky has been ordered to stop flying. All flights that are in the air are heading toward their destinations as planned.

The FAA’s instructions primarily affect flights preparing to depart, with international arrivals receiving individual consideration.

When Will the FAA Ground Stop Be Lifted?

There is no confirmed time for the nationwide ground stop to be lifted.

Officials have not provided a confirmed timeline for when the communications issue will be resolved or when normal flight operations will resume.