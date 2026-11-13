A 13th ‘Friday the 13th’ movie is in development, and the team behind Jason Voorhees has shared an update on his return to the big screen.

The director who gave Jason Voorhees his hockey mask is coming back for the 13thFriday the 13th movie. Fittingly, the news broke on Friday, November 13. Steve Miner, who directed Part 2 and Part III, will helm the franchise’s first feature film since the 2009 reboot.

The announcement comes just weeks after Peacock’s Crystal Lake took fans back to Jason’s childhood. Find out what to know about the new movie, when it’s expected in theaters and where it fits alongside the prequel.

Is a New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie in the Works?

Yes. Jason is returning for the franchise’s 13th feature film, with Miner directing from a script by David Fliegel. Miner directed 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2, which introduced Jason as the killer, and 1982’s Friday the 13th Part III, which gave him his hockey mask.

“For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” Horror, Inc. executive vice president Robbie Barsamian said in the announcement. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

When Will the New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Come Out?

The new Friday the 13th movie is slated to hit theaters in 2027, with Cineverse handling distribution in North America.

Is the New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Connected to ‘Crystal Lake’?

Both projects are part of the Jason Universe, and the filmmakers have yet to announce whether the movie will share the show’s timeline. Crystal Lake is an eight-episode Peacock prequel that follows Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, played by Linda Cardellini, with Callum Vinson as young Jason. All eight episodes premiered on October 15, 2026.

When Was the Last ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Released?

The last feature film, simply titled Friday the 13th, opened in U.S. theaters on Friday, February 13, 2009. Marcus Nispel directed the reboot, which starred Derek Mears as Jason and Jared Padalecki as Clay Miller, a man searching for his missing sister near Camp Crystal Lake. If the new movie arrives as planned in 2027, it will end an 18-year gap between feature films.