Banks is executive producing and starring in the upcoming Apple TV series about a woman coming off a messy divorce as she sets out for a better second act for her and her kids.

Elizabeth Banks is pulling double duty once again in a new project. Titled She’s Fine, the Hunger Games alum is executive producing and starring in the upcoming Apple TV series. The show follows a woman who sets out for a better life for her and her children following a messy divorce.

The streaming giant released a first look at the series in November 2026, about two months away from its debut. And by the looks of certain scenes, it appears the first few episodes aren’t shying away from the winter holidays.

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on Banks’ upcoming Apple TV show, She’s Fine, right here!

What Is She’s Fine About?

Per an official tagline from Apple, She’s Fine follows Heidi (Banks) who’s “fresh off a messy divorce” and “ sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.”

Who Else Is in the She’s Fine Cast?

In addition to Banks, the ensemble cast of She’s Fine is led by Emmy Award-nominee Rob Delaney, Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Ted Danson, Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal, Jared Goldstein, Spencer Moss, Titus Collier and Thaddaeus Collier.

The upcoming show is created, showrun, and executive produced by Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. As previously noted, Banks executive produces alongside Max Handelman and Krissy Wall.

Exact character details for each actor are still unclear, but as we get closer to the 2027 release date, we’ll have more information for viewers.

When Does She’s Fine Come Out on Apple TV?

The first two episode of She’s Fine will drop on Apple TV on January 27, 2027. There will be 10 episodes in total of the debut season.