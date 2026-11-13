Ready to rob a bank with a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero? Get to know the cast of Apple TV’s latest heist series, ’12 12 12.’

Apple TV has assembled an impressive ensemble of actors for 12 12 12, its new heist thriller focused on an elaborate bank robbery. The series features a few familiar faces and international stars, with Anthony Mackieand Jamie Dornan leading the cast.

The eight-episode series follows a disgraced FBI agent and an American career criminal as they get into a dangerous game of cat and mouse across Europe. With a daring bank vault robbery at the center of the story, each episode unfolds across three timelines of the heist: the 12 months of planning it, the 12 hours of the heist itself and the 12 days after the fact.

Get to know the main cast of 12 12 12 below!

Anthony Mackie – Jack Strickland

Mackie plays Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent who becomes involved with career criminal Paul Galvin. The actor is best known for playing Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He eventually took over the Captain America mantle by starring in Captain America: Brave New World. His other notable credits include The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile, The Banker and the series Twisted Metal.

Jamie Dornan – Paul Galvin

Dornan plays Paul Galvin, an experienced criminal who becomes involved in the ambitious Zurich bank heist along with Strickland. The actor rose to global fame by playing Christian Grey in the erotic Fifty Shades film franchise. He has also earned recognition for his performances in the series The Fall and The Tourist. Dornan also worked with Mackie in the past on the 2019 science-fiction movie Synchronic.

Jack Kesy – Bobby Galvin

Jack Kesy portrays Bobby Galvin in 12 12 12. His character is connected to Paul Galvin. Kesy has appeared in several notable action and superhero projects, so 12 12 12 wasn’t his first rodeo filming intense scenes! His credits include Deadpool 2, in which he played Black Tom Cassidy, and Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Agathe Rousselle – Severine

French actress Agathe Rousselle plays Severine in the Apple TV show. She gained international attention for her leading role in the 2021 film Titane, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sallie Harmsen – Lena

Sallie Harmsen portrays Lena, the ambitious and resilient ally to Mackie’s Strickland. The Dutch actress appeared in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2017 science-fiction film Blade Runner 2049, and her other credits include the series Devils and the film The Postcard Killings.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood life, Harmsen opened up about her character’s story in the show.

“I think what I really like about Lena is that she’s really paving her own way, like she works in an environment which is dominated by men, and, nevertheless, I think her ambition brought her to the position where she’s in at the moment because she worked her way up and earned her stripes, I would say,” Sallie explained.

Since the actress had to share some screen time with Mackie, Harmsen recalled how she and the MCU star would enjoy some down time in between takes. At one point, while filming in the snowy mountains of Austria, she and Mackie made snow angles on a break.

“One of the first days when we were shooting in the mountains in Austria, it had snowed a lot, and we had to run up and down these mountains all the time, so we were pretty tired,” Harmsen said. “I have a really cool video that after the shooting, we made a lot of snow angels, like two little kids. I think that’s a really precious memory for me because he’s such a badass guy and, like, this big Hollywood star and this superhero person, but then he has a really vulnerable and funny quirky side.”

José Garcia

José Garcia is part of the international ensemble cast of 12 12 12. The French actor has built a lengthy career in film and television, and his credits include the Asterix film franchise, The Ax and Now You See Me: The Second Act.

Kali Reis

Kali Reis is another familiar face of the 12 12 12 cast. The actress and former pro boxer gained widespread attention for her performance as Evangeline Navarro in HBO’s fourth season of True Detective:Night Country.