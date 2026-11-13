The late former child actor died in October 2026, his half-brother announced.

Christian Cousins was a former child actor recognized for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing. Unfortunately, the 43-year-old died last month after battling an illness. His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the heartbreaking news in an October 22, 2026, Instagram post.

“It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away,” Roeser wrote in the caption. “Christian and his twin brother, Joseph ‘Joey’ Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college. Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Roeser went on in the caption, “But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams. … Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Here’s what we know about Cousins’ heartbreaking death and the cause.

Who Was Christian Cousins?

As previously noted, Cousins was a child actor best known for his roles in Knots Landing and Kindergarten Cop. Cousins and his twin brother, Joey Cousins, co-starred in the projects together, both playing Dominic in the film and Bobby Gibson Ewing in the cBS primetime soap from 1987 to 1993.

They also shared roles on Critters 3 and Eerie, Indiana and appeared co-starred different characters in a 1988 episode of Highway to Heaven, a 1989 TV movie Roxanne: The Prize Pulitzer, Empty Nest and the film Twin Sitters. The twins eventually stopped acting.

What Was Christian Cousins’ Cause of Death?

According to Cousins’ half-brother, he died after battling liver disease.

“Christian had been very sick with liver disease,” Roeser wrote in the Instagram announcement on Cousins’ death. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.”

When Did Christian Cousins Die?

Roeser shared the news in late October 2026, but it didn’t gain traction until nearly a month later. It’s unclear when exactly Cousins died, though.