Taylor Swift is returning to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years. Find out more about her upcoming performance and how to watch.

“Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw,” Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram after landing a CMA Award nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her song from Toy Story 5. Now she’s set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, 13 years after she sang an acoustic version of “Red” with Alison Krauss and Vince Gill at the ceremony.

Find out what we know about Swift’s return to the CMA stage and when to tune in for the live broadcast.

When Are the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 60th annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+. Lainey Wilson returns to host for a third consecutive year and is also on the performance lineup. The ceremony will stream the next day on Hulu.

Is Taylor Swift Performing at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Yes! Swift is on the official lineup for her first CMA Awards performance since 2013. She’s also up for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” a song from Toy Story 5 that she co-produced with Jack Antonoff. When Swift released the song, she said writing it “felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.”

Swift had already told fans she’d be in Nashville for the ceremony after the nomination came through in September. “Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

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What Time Will Taylor Swift Perform at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The CMA has yet to announce Swift’s performance time or what she’ll sing. The 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT listing is for the start of the ceremony. To catch her performance live, tune in to ABC or Disney+ when the broadcast begins.

When Did Taylor Swift Last Perform at the CMA Awards?

Swift last performed at the ceremony in 2013, when she reworked “Red” as a stripped-down acoustic number with Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer and Eric Darken. She was 23 and received the CMA’s Pinnacle Award that same night, becoming its second recipient after Garth Brooks. “On behalf of all of those people, thank you,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Swift returned to the CMA Awards in 2016 to present Entertainer of the Year to Brooks.