Meet Sam Hartman, the Washington Commanders quarterback looking for love on ABC’s milestone 30th season of ‘The Bachelor.’

Sam Hartman had two words for the idea of becoming the next Bachelor: “no way.” A conversation with host Jesse Palmer, who was a New York Giants quarterback when he led the show’s fifth season, changed his mind. On November 13, the Washington Commanders quarterback appeared on Good Morning America to reveal that he’ll lead season 30 of The Bachelor.

Learn more about the new bachelor below.

Who Was the Bachelor Last Season?

Grant Ellis led season 29 of The Bachelorin 2025. In the finale, he said goodbye to runner-up Litia Garr and proposed to Juliana Pasquarosa in the Dominican Republic. Ellis brought up a moment from their first night together as he told Pasquarosa why he chose her. “Since our first night playing the piano and getting to know you, we’ve always had a connection,” he said.

The pair announced their split in June, less than three months after the finale aired. “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other,” Ellis wrote on Instagram, adding that they had realized they weren’t right for each other long term.

Who Is the New Bachelor for Season 30?

Hartman was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America on November 13.

Who Is Sam Hartman?

Hartman is from Charlotte, North Carolina. The 27-year-old spent five seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of college football. He finished his college career with 15,656 passing yards and 134 touchdown passes.

Washington signed Hartman as an undrafted free agent in 2024. At the time of the casting announcement, he was on the Commanders’ practice squad and had yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

When Does ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30 Premiere

Hartman’s season of The Bachelor premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027. ABC’s detailed schedule lists a two-hour premiere starting at 8:01 p.m. ET/PT, following America’s Funniest Home Videos.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Season 30

Watch the premiere on ABC on Sunday night or stream it on Hulu starting Monday, March 22. ABC says new episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.