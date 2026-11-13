While Avril has yet to reveal the name of her baby girl, she also hasn’t announced one other major piece of the puzzle — ehe baby’s father.

Hey hey, you you,Avril Lavigne had a baby! The 42-year-old punk princess announced the big news on her Instagram in a sweet November 13, 2026, post, affectionately calling her newborn daughter a “mini f**king princess,” as an homage to her edgy music style. While Avril has yet to reveal the name of her baby girl, she also hasn’t announced one other major piece of the puzzle — the baby’s father.

In her Instagram carousel post, Avril posted two snapshots that seemingly included her mystery partner. In one photo, she and the other person gently clasped the baby’s small hand. Another image showed two adults pairs and one baby pair of Vans sneakers on top of a skateboard.

Avril hasn’t spoken out about her personal life in a while. In fact, her last rumored romance was two years ago. So, is she in a committed relationship with her baby’s father? Here’s everything we know so far about him as he and Avril raise their child.

Was Avril Lavigne Pregnant?

It’s unclear whether or not Avril was pregnant or welcomed her child via surrogate. She has not specified at the time of publication.

The last time Avril stepped out for a public event was in April 2026 when she was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Who Did Avril Lavigne Have a Baby With? What We Know About the Father

Avril has yet to publicly reveal the identity of her baby’s father. She turned off the comments on her baby announcement, and she did not disclose any other details about her family yet.

In the past, though, Avril didn’t sound too keen on rushing to have children. Back in 2008, she told OK! magazine, via People, “Oh God! I don’t want to have kids for like 10 years.”

“I still have a lot to do,” the “Girlfriend” hitmaker pointed out. “I don’t even know if I could handle a dog right now. I’m so not ready. Someday I’ll be a mom , but not until I’m in my 30s.”

Does Avril Lavigne Have a Boyfriend?

Avril’s relationship status is also unclear. Whether or not she’s in an exclusive relationship with her baby’s father has yet to be disclosed.

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