Launch Gallery: Avril Lavigne Is 39: Celebrate the ‘sk8r Boi’ Singer’s Birthday With Photos From Her Young Days to Today

Punk singer Avril Lavigne is not only a talented musician, but she’s also a mom now! Here is everything to know about her most recent rumored romance and her past relationships.

Many know and love Avril Lavigne for her early aughts hits, including “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and plenty others. However, the punk princess has taken on a brand-new role as a mother to her newborn daughter, whose arrival was announced in November 2026.

The baby news prompted fan speculation about whom the baby’s father is. After all, Avril included what appeared to be her mystery partner in the Instagram carousel she posted to announce her child’s birth.

In the past, Avril was linked to some high-profile names. In 2023, she had a brief romance with Tyga. In 2024, she was seen skateboarding on a fun date night with TikTok country singer Nate Smith early in 2024, sparking rumors of a new relationship.

Below is everything to know about her dating history!

Avril’s Mystery Boyfriend

Nobody was expecting Avril to announce the arrival of a child, but in November 2026, she did just that! Included in her Instagram announcement were photos of the baby girl, whose name wasn’t immediately revealed, and what appeared to be the baby’s father.

“Our mini f**king princess is here,” Avril captioned her post, which included a snapshot of her and another person holding the baby’s small hand.

Whether or not Avril is in a committed relationship with her baby’s father has yet to be determined.

Avril’s 2024 Love Interest Nate Smith

Avril sparked rumors of a new romance with TikTok star Nate Smith, after the duo enjoyed a date night at celeb hot spot Catch in West Hollywood on January 29, 2024. Per the Daily Mail, after the date, they hopped into the back of Nate’s Ford truck together, and headed to gas station for a little skateboarding.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Avril rocked a black hoodie pulled over her long, blonde hair, and crushed velvet leggings while skateboarding after the dinner date. Nate wore a similar head to toe black look, with cowboy boots, a ball cap, and a black leather jacket, as he laughed with the hitmaker.

Nate is most famous for his country song “Wildfire,” which went viral on the platform back in 2020.

Avril’s brief connection to Nate appeared to have fizzled out at some point.

Romance With Tyga

Before her split with Mod Sun was officially announced, Avril had been seen out to dinner with rapper Tyga. The pair were spotted at Nobu in Malibu, and after the breakup was made public, the “Sk8er Boi” singer was spotted out and about with Tyga while at Paris Fashion Week. The two were spotted at a few of the same shows, and were even seen holding hands while attending a party together in matching black hoodies. The pair confirmed the romance rumors when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schaefer Party in photos fromDailyMail.

In June of 2023, reports emerged that the rapper and the rocker had split. By October of that year, it was confirmed by a source for Peoplethat the relationship was “totally done.”

Avril Lavigne’s Engagement to Mod Sun

After the Grammy-nominated artist fell for her previous husbands, she moved on and found love once more with Mod. Avril and the rapper met over two years ago in Jan. 2021 while working in the studio together, per People. At the time of their passionate romance in Feb. 2022, the blonde beauty told the outlet that she was taking a break from dating when she met Mod. “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” she gushed at the time. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Soon after that, Mod popped the question and got engaged to Avril in March 2022. The Canada native took to Instagram at the time to announce the celebratory moment. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she captioned the carousel of engagement photos. Not only did Mod propose in a romantic way in Paris, France, but he also gave Avril a massive heart-shaped diamond ring!

Sadly, all good things come to an end, and Avril’s reps confirmed to Page Sixthat the couple had gone their separate ways as of February 21, 2023. Despite this, TMZalso reported the news that day, however, Mod’s reps were not aware of the split. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his reps told the outlet that Tuesday. HollywoodLife has reached out to both reps to confirm the news, but did not receive an immediate response.

Most recently, on February 28, 2023, Mod took to Instagram to express his heartbreak with an emotional caption. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” his lengthy caption read on Tuesday. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.” Despite Mod’s somber post, Avril appeared unbothered as she attended Paris Fashion Week that same day.

Her Second Husband, Chad Kroeger

Eight years prior to Avril’s romance with Mod, she got married to Canadian musician Chad Kroeger. Avril’s marriage to Chad is notably her shortest marriage yet, as they divorced by 2015. Not only is Chad is a singer like his now-ex-wife, but he is also the lead singer of the famous band, Nickelback. After she dated Brody Jenner in 2010, she met the “How You Remind Me” hitmaker and they tied the knot in 2013. Two years later, she took to Instagram to reveal that she and Chad had called it quits, according to E! Online.

“Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” Avril wrote at the time of their separation. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.” She also told PEOPLE in 2019 that they remain, “super close. He’s just always been a cheerleader of mine and always been such a huge fan. He’s in my corner, he’s on my side, and he’s always been really great.” Prior to their split, Avril confirmed their engagement via Twitter. “I’m so excited to tell you the rumors are true… Chad and I got married yesterday!”, she wrote on July 2, 2013.

Avril’s Marriage To Deryck Whibley

Wedding bells rang for the first time for the “When You’re Gone” singer in 2006 when she married singer Deryck Whibley. Not only was this her first time getting married, it is also her longest marriage to date, as they didn’t divorce until 2010. Two years into their matrimony, she spoke to OK! magazine, via People, and revealed she didn’t want kids until later in life. “Oh God! I don’t want to have kids for like 10 years,” she quipped, before adding, “I still have a lot to do. I don’t even know if I could handle a dog right now. I’m so not ready. Someday I’ll be a mom, but not until I’m in my 30s.”

Avril gushed about her romance to Rolling Stonein 2011, and admitted she met the Sum 41 founder when she was 17 years old. “I made out with him the first day I met him,” she told the outlet at the time. “He gave me my first shot of Jäger. I had a tie on—it was back in the days of the tie.” Later, Avril revealed via her website that she and Deryck had decided to divorce after four years of marriage. “We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” she penned. Avril and the now 42-year-old notably collaborated on her 2011 album, Goodbye Lullaby, about one year after their divorce.

Launch Related Gallery: Avril Lavigne: Photos Of The Pop Punk Princess & 'Sk8er Boi' Singer