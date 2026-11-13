Her ‘mini f**king princess’ has arrived! Here’s everything we know about Avril’s newborn daughter.

She’s a sk8er baby! Avril Lavigne surprised the whole world on November 13, 2026, by announcing the arrival of her newborn baby girl, whom she affectionately called in an Instagram caption a “mini f**king princess.”

“Our Mini Fucking Princess has arrived,” the “Complicated” hitmaker wrote in her caption alongside a three-slide post, which included a photo of her and an unknown person holding a baby’s small hand. Another snapshot featured three pairs of shoes on top of a skateboard — two adult sizes and one miniature pair of shoes — likely in an homage to her hit track “Sk8er Boi.”

The third slide featured a photo of Avril cradling her newborn daughter.

The news came as quite a shock to fans. Here’s everything we know about the pop punk princess’ little family!

Did Avril Lavigne Have a Baby?

Yes! On November 13, 2026, Avril announced she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world.

Does Avril Lavigne Have Kids?

Avril did not have any children before welcoming her newborn daughter in November 2026.

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Baby’s Father?

Avril has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father at the time of publication. The only glimpse fans got of him was in the Instagram post she shared revealing her baby’s arrival.

What Is Avril Lavigne’s Daughter’s Name?

Avril has not revealed the name she gave her daughter yet.

Who Is Avril Lavigne’s Boyfriend?

It’s unclear whom Avril may be dating at this time. She has not opened up about her relationship status. In fact, she’s kept a pretty low profile over the past few months.

Avril’s last public romance was with rapper Tyga in 2023. They started dating earlier that year and split by June. Before Tyga, Avril was engaged to ex-fiancé Mod Sun, and their public breakup made headlines in February 2023.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” Mod Sun captioned a February 28, 2023, Instagram post. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Avril and Mod Sun were together for three years. Following the news of their split, Mod Sun’s rep told several outlets that he and Avril “were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

Launch Related Gallery: Avril Lavigne: See Photos of the ‘Sk8r Boi’ Singer From Then & Now