If Lori and Jensen get a divorce, she may be in for a generous settlement.

Jensen Huang managed to thrust his marriage and wife, Lori Huang, into an unexpected and harsh spotlight. The now-former NVIDIA CEO resigned from the company in November 2026, just days after openly acknowledging his infidelity and apologizing to his family.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife,” Jensen wrote in a letter to staff members, which was shared to the public. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

For her part, Lori has stayed out of the public eye despite occasionally accompanying her husband to public events over the years. So, if they divorce, how much could she get from the settlement?

Here’s what to know about her net worth and Jensen’s billionaire fortune.

Are Jensen Huang & His Wife Getting a Divorce?

Jensen and Lori have not publicly announced a divorce at the time of publication, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about the potential end to their 40-year marriage.

The couple met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University and married in 1985, about eight years before Jensen co-founded NVIDIA in 1993. Lori and Jensen have two children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom work at NVIDIA.

How Much Is Jensen Huang Worth?

Jensen has an estimated net worth of $144 billion, according to Forbes. He owns more than 3.5 percent of NVIDIA, which became one of the world’s most valuable companies amid the growing demand for artificial intelligence technology.

What Is Lori Huang’s Net Worth?

Lori’s net worth is unclear, but her wealth is closely connected to her husband’s estimated $144 billion fortune.

She currently serves as the president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, which she and Jensen established in 2007. According to the foundation’s tax filings, it reported approximately $9.2 billion in total assets at the end of 2024.

How Much Money Could Jensen Huang’s Wife Get From a Divorce?

If Jensen and Lori Huang divorced, Lori could potentially receive tens of billions of dollars, depending on how their assets are classified and divided.

The couple married in 1985, almost a decade before Jensen founded NVIDIA. They also reside in California, a community property state where assets and income accumulated during a marriage are generally divided equally in a divorce.

Furthermore, Lori could potentially earn around $60 billion of her husband’s fortune, according to The Sun.