The Canadian animator and director, whose credits include ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘TripTank,’ died at 48 after a brief illness with glioblastoma. Learn more about him and his career here.

Michael John Roberts, the Canadian animator and director who worked on BoJack Horseman and F Is for Family, died on November 11 at age 48. His family said he died at home in Los Angeles.

“Michael saw the world a little differently,” his family wrote. “A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him.”

“He was drawn to things with character, substance, and a story beneath the surface,” the statement continued. “For Michael, the most interesting part of anything was often what you discovered by looking a little closer. He never needed to be the center of attention, though he could command it when the moment suited him. More often, he was content observing with a quiet curiosity and an artist’s eye. When he chose to join in, it might be with a thoughtful challenge or a perfectly timed observation, delivered with a clever, understated wit.”

Learn more about him below.

He Grew Up in Toronto and Studied Animation at Sheridan College

Roberts grew up in Toronto and studied animation at Sheridan College in Ontario. He got his start as a junior animator before becoming a storyboard artist and, later, a director.

He Worked on ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘F Is for Family’

Roberts directed the opening title sequence and two episodes of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. He also directed four episodes of F Is for Family during the animated comedy’s second season.

He Co-Created Comedy Central’s ‘TripTank’

Roberts co-created and directed TripTank, an animated sketch comedy series that ran for two seasons on Comedy Central from 2014 to 2016. He also served as a co-producer on the series, which featured voice performances by Bob Odenkirk, Larry David and Zach Galifianakis.

He Was Married to ‘One Life to Live’ Actress Bree Williamson

Roberts was married to actress Bree Williamson, who played Jessica Buchanan on ABC’s daytime soap One Life to Live. The couple had a son, McGreggor.

Michael John Roberts’ Cause of Death

Roberts died after a brief illness with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. His family said he was surrounded by loved ones when he died at his Los Angeles home on November 11, 2026.