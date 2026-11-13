From the field to the mansion, Sam is the new star of season 30 of ‘The Bachelor.’

Sam Hartman is used to the discipline of the football field, but what about in finding love? The NFL player is hanging up his gear to star in ABC’s hit reality TV dating franchise, The Bachelor, for its 30th season. His casting was announced on November 13, 2026, about four months away from the series’ return.

The quarterback has built a name for himself through his college football career and time playing the Washington Commanders. From his athletic accomplishments to his life at home, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts you need to know about Sam right here!

Sam Hartman Is an NFL Player for the Washington Commanders

Sam loved football at a young age. He played quarterback at Davidson Day School before transferring to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina for his senior year.

Upon graduating from college, Sam went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Washington Commanders as a free agent.

After high school, Sam went on to play college football at Wake Forest University. He spent five seasons with the Demon Deacons before transferring to the University of Notre Dame for his final year of college in 2023.

Sam continued his success after transferring to Notre Dame. He served as a team captain and earned the program’s MVP honors.

How Old Is Sam Hartman?

Sam is currently 27! He was born on July 29, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina,

Sam Hartman Comes From a Close-Knit Family

Although Sam has spent much of his life in the public eye because of football, he tends to keep his life at home private. After all, his inner circle didn’t ask for the spotlight.

Sam’s parents are Mark and Lisa Hartman, and he has an older brother named Joe, who played college basketball at Haverford College.

He’s Been on Reality TV Before The Bachelor

Sam isn’t entirely new to glare of reality TV. Before becoming the next leading man of The Bachelor, he appeared in the docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights.

The show followed high school quarterbacks as they navigated the pressures of football, academics and everything else outside the sport.

Sam Hartman Is the New Star of The Bachelor Season 30

Sam is officially entering a new phase of his career as the star of The Bachelor for its 30th season. ABC announced the news on November 13, 2026, during an appearance by the quarterback himself on Good Morning America. He even admitted that he wasn’t initially keen on going the show.

“At first I was like, ‘No way,’” he recalled on GMA. “I just think the connotation of it, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

The Bachelor season 30 will premiere on March 21, 2027, on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.