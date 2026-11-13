Learn how one of sports’ most beloved broadcasters made a name for himself in media.

Dan Hickswas one of NBC Sports’ most beloved broadcasters. He spent more than three decades covering golf, the Olympics and Notre Dame football, and his death in November 2026 shocked the sports world. His wife, fellow sports journalist Hannah Storm, announced her late husband’s passing in an Instagram statement.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm wrote in her caption. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

Hicks was 64 when he died. And as fans recollect his decades-long career, many are also wondering how he rose to prominence. Learn about his net worth and legacy here.

Who Was Dan Hicks?

Hicks was a sportscaster who spent 34 years at NBC Sports. He began his career in radio before working as a TV reporter and anchor at KVOA in Tucson, Arizona. He later joined CNN in 1989 — which is also when he met his wife — before moving to NBC Sports in 1992.

Hicks became NBC’s lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000. He also covered 16 Olympic Games, Notre Dame football, NFL games and other major sporting events.

What Was Dan Hicks’ Net Worth?

Hicks had an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth mostly came from his longtime broadcasting career at NBC Sports.

How Did Dan Hicks Die? His Cause of Death Explained

Hicks died on November 11, 2026, in Connecticut after battling what his wife described as “an acute illness.”

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm wrote in her statement, adding, “Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter, and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

What ‘Acute Illness’ Did Dan Hicks Have?

The specific illness that Hicks had before his death has not been publicly disclosed. His wife used the phrase “acute illness” while announcing his passing, but neither she nor NBC Sports has publicly identified a specific disease or medical condition.