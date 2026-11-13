Outlook went down for users across the nation on Thursday into Friday morning. So, has it been completely restored?

Microsoft Outlook users experienced major email disruptions on Thursday, November 12, going into Friday morning, leaving many unable to access their inboxes, send messages or receive emails at work. The problems have also raised questions about whether other Microsoft 365 services are affected and how long users will have to wait before normal service resumes.

Here are the latest Microsoft Outlook outage updates.

Is Microsoft Outlook Still Down Right Now?

Not for everybody, but some users are still having issues as of Friday, November 13, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Microsoft acknowledged an ongoing service disruption affecting Exchange Online users in the Americas.

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,” the company tweeted at 12:54 p.m. ET.

Microsoft followed up in a separate tweet, We’ve determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors.”

The disruption prompted widespread reports of problems accessing Outlook and sending or receiving emails. Downdetector reported more than 100,000 reports shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

When Was the Microsoft Outlook Outage Fixed?

Microsoft announced that it was working quickly to restore its services on Thursday.

“We’ve begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load,” Microsoft tweeted at 1:48 p.m. ET. “More info under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://status.cloud.microsoft if the admin center is not available to you.”

At the time of publication, Outlook was restored for some users, but not all. The company provided an updated at 6:11 a.m. ET on its X status page.

“We’ve made additional progress toward recovery, with actions now completed across portions of affected infrastructure and traffic being gradually restored,” Microsoft tweeted. “We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue. Our focus is extending these recovery actions across remaining affected infrastructure while continuing stabilization and adding capacity to improve consistency.”

What Caused the Microsoft Outlook Outage?

Microsoft has not publicly confirmed the cause of Thursday’s Outlook outage, but the company confirmed it did not suspect malicious activity.

How to Check the Microsoft Outlook Outage Status

Users can monitor Microsoft’s service announcements and check for updates through the Microsoft 365 admin center.

However, even Microsoft’s status page wasn’t loading for some users. So, X was the only place for people to get status updates.