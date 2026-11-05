‘The Pitt’ vs. ‘ER’ Lawsuit: Are the Medical Dramas Similar?

It looks like ‘The Pitt’ is facing a problem in court. Read on to learn what we know about the ‘ER’ lawsuit — stat.

The Pitt, HBO Max’s award-winning medical drama series, is facing a legal issue now that a lawsuit by ER creator Michael Crichton’s widow is moving forward in court. Sherri Crichton is accusing The Pittof ripping off her late husband’s show. According to her lawsuit, which was filed in August 2024, Chrichton is alleging The Pitt‘s creators, Noah Wyle, John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, has originally wanted to reboot ER.

Crichton further alleged that The Pitt was made after she rejected an ER reboot.

In November 2026, an appeals court ruled that Crichton’s lawsuit could proceed because it found “numerous similarities” between The Pitt and ER.

“I am deeply gratified by the Court of Appeal decision and look forward to discovery and to our case, which affects writers, creators, and their families and estates, being presented to a jury,” Crichton said in a statement, per Variety.

Here’s what we know about the lawsuit and the two shows.

Is The Pitt Really Similar to ER?

The appeals court ruled that “there are clear and numerous similarities between The Pitt and ER,” referring to the fact-paced, chaotic emergency room setting, the medical jargon, graphic scenes of injuries and a young doctor who recently graduated from medical school.

“We find the details here suffice for a prima facie case,” the court said.

The appeals court, however, dismissed a claim against the key creators, Wyle, Wells and Gemmill because it found no evidence that they were aware they could be violating Crichton’s contractual rights.

Wyle, who serves as an executive producer as well as series star on The Pitt, spoke about the team’s choice to leave behind the idea for an ER reboot and focus on a new idea.

“We were going to start down an ‘ER’ reboot road that didn’t come to pass, but we sort of set a table of expectation for a medical show from us that we were then allowed to really fast-track the development process through because of that vacuum that we’d created from the near-miss,” Wyle told Amy Poehler during an October 2026 episode of her “Good Hang” podcast. “And so, this just happened so quickly that it seemed like there was a larger force behind it, and we just needed to stay on the surfboard and let it push us.”

Could The Pitt Get Canceled?

Not necessarily. Just because the show’s creators are being sued, both sides could come to an agreement or at least settle the details in court.