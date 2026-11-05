What Is the ‘Hollow’ Movie About? See Plot, Cast, Release Date & More About the Gothic Erotic Thriller

Nicholas Galitzine is in talks to play Ichabod Crane, and Sydney Sweeney is reportedly playing Katrina Van Tassel.

Spooky season never ends in the movie business. Sony is currently developing a new reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and it’s making headlines over its star-studded cast. According to Deadline, the film, titled Hollow, will star booked and busy actors Nicholas Galitzineand Sydney Sweeney as Ichabod Crane and Katrina Van Tassel. Off Campus cast member Belmont Cameliis also attached to the gothic feature. So, heads are already rolling over the flick’s star power.

Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know so far about the upcoming Hollow movie, including its star-studded cast.

What Is Hollow About? About The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Remake

Hollow will be based on filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer‘s debut novel of the same name. The book is a reimagining of Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Instead of a story through the eyes of Ichabod Crane, though, we follow Katrina Van Tassel’s perspective as she navigates a mysterious, supernatural love triangle.

Deadline described the story as a gothic, psychological and erotic thriller with a “contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the tale.”

Who Is in the Hollow Movie Cast?

As previously noted, Galitzine, Sweeney and Cameli are reportedly part of the Hollow cast. Sweeney is set to play Katrina, per Deadline, and she will produce the movie through her Honey Trap banner.

Galitzine — who is on a roll with back-to back films, from Red, White & Royal Blue, its upcoming sequel, The Idea of You, Masters of the Universe and The Mosquito Bowl— is in talks to play Ichabod, according to Deadline. As for Cameli, the fellow Prime Video star is set to play Brom Bones.

Cameli is fresh off the fame train from playing Garrett in season 1 of Off Campus. He is reprising his role in season 2.

As for Sweeney, the actress has also had quite a few projects lined up. She is currently filming The Housemaid’s Secret in New York and New Jersey, and she most recently starred in its predecessor, The Housemaid.

Who Has Played Ichabod Crane & Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow Remakes?

Fans are familiar with Tim Burton‘s 1999 horror fantasy Sleepy Hollow, starringJohnny Depp as Ichabod and Christina Ricci as Katrina.

Fox also distributed its own series, titled Sleepy Hollow, starring Tom Mison as Ichabod, Katia Winter as Katrina, and Nicole Beharie as new character and lieutenant Abigail “Abbie” Mills. The series ended after four seasons.