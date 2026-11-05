‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Release Date, How to Watch & Episode Schedule

MomTok is heading to Orange County. Find out when ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ spinoff premieres, where to watch and when episodes drop.

Jen Affleck is taking her next reality TV chapter to California, and Bobbi Althoff is refreshingly blunt about joining her. “My PR answer would be, like, friendships, and my not PR answer would be more exposure to make more money,” Bobbi told Entertainment Tonight about signing on for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The Hulu spinoff brings Jen together with a new circle that includes Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods and Mayci Neeley’s sister, McCall DaPron.

Find out more about the new show below.

When Does ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Premiere?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Hulu first announced the spinoff at its Get Real event in April 2026, expanding the franchise beyond the Utah group introduced in 2024.

The California series follows women with different relationships to religion and tradition. Some are determined to preserve their upbringing, while others are questioning it. Hulu’s synopsis promises that “families and friendships will change forever” as the group builds its own version of MomTok. The series also gives Jen a new setting after five seasons of the original show. Disney’s preview describes her as forming a new friend group while navigating changes in her marriage.

Where Can You Watch ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’?

The show will stream on Hulu in the United States. Subscribers with an eligible Disney bundle can also watch through Hulu on Disney+, while international viewers can find the series on Disney+. A subscription that includes access to the show is required.

For anyone catching up before the move to California, the original Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is also available on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+. That’s where viewers first met Jen and watched her relationships with Zac Affleckand the Utah MomTok group unfold.

What Is the ‘Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Episode Schedule?

All eight episodes of the first season arrive on November 12, 2026. The premiere and finale will be available the same day.

Who Is in the ‘Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Cast?

Hulu’s confirmed cast includes Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn, Avery, Bobbi, Jen, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo, McCall and Salomé Andrea.