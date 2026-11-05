Did Lauren Boebert Get Re-Elected? See Results From 2026 Midterm

Representative Lauren Boebert is fighting to maintain her seat in the House.

The 2026 midterm elections have brought plenty of attention to Colorado, where Representative Lauren Boebertis fighting to keep her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Republican congresswoman is seeking another term, but her race has attracted attention as votes continue to be counted across the state.

With election results coming in following Election Day on November 3, many voters are wondering whether Boebert will return to Congress or if her Democratic challenger will pull off an upset.

So, what are the latest updates on Boebert’s 2026 election results? Here’s what to know about the race, the candidates and the latest vote count.

Did Lauren Boebert Get Re-Elected?

Boebert is running in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District against Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher and Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris.

According to NBC News, Laubacher had received 48.9 percent of the vote by the evening of November 4, while Boebert received 47.9 percent.

Why Is Lauren Boebert’s Race Drawing Attention?

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District has historically been a Republican stronghold, making the early results particularly noteworthy.

Boebert first entered Congress in 2021 after defeating Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 election. She initially represented Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District before moving to the 4th District, where she won election in 2024.

Her political career has attracted considerable national attention, including controversies surrounding her public appearances and congressional conduct. She has also emphasized local issues, funding and her legislative work while seeking to maintain support among voters.

When Will the Lauren Boebert Election Results Be Final?

Although Election Day took place on November 3, congressional election results are not always finalized on election night. Colorado election officials must continue processing and counting all eligible ballots. This can include military and overseas ballots as well as ballots requiring signature verification.

The results must also go through the state’s certification process before becoming official. If the margin between the leading candidates meets Colorado’s automatic recount threshold, a recount may also be required.