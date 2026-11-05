How Long Could Russell Brand Be in Prison? Sentence Updates

The comedian and actor could be facing a long prison sentence after being convicted by a London court of rape and sexual assault.

Russell Brand could face a lengthy prison sentence after the comedian and actor, 51, was found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5, 2026, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. But since he’s been found guilty, how long could Brand be in prison if he’s sentenced to time behind bars?

After the sexual assault allegations came to light last year, Brand has continuously denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty. Following the verdicts, he was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Here’s what we know about Brand’s potential sentence.

How Long Could Russell Brand Go to Jail?

Brand could face a substantial prison sentence. Life imprisonment is the maximum possible sentence for rape under the law in England and Wales. However, that does not mean he will automatically receive a life sentence. The actual time behind bars will be determined by the judge.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge, Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan, said in court, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” according to Sky News.

The judge also refused Brand bail, meaning he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing.

When Will Russell Brand Be Sentenced?

As previously noted, Brand is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court.

Until the judge announces the punishment, Brand’s exact sentence remains unknown. He will remain behind bars while awaiting the hearing.

What Was Russell Brand Found Guilty Of?

Brand was convicted of four sexual offenses involving four women after his trial. The convictions include one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offenses took place between 2004 and 2009, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The jury found Brand not guilty of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand’s guilty rape charge is connected to a woman who met the Get Him to the Greek star at Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. She admitted to expecting consensual sex with Brand but claimed he then took advantage of her.

“I was expecting to have sex with him,” the woman told police, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After consensual vaginal sex, she accused Brand of turning her over and anally raping her. She recalled not being able to “speak or breathe” and felt pain. When she was able to speak, the woman claimed she told him to stop “a few times quietly and then really loudly.” She alleged that the rape lasted “minutes” and that Brand “looked absolutely f**king horrified” when it ended. However, she said that he told her, “You need to clear up the mess you made.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.