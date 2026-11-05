Jen Affleck & Zac Affleck’s Relationship Timeline: From the Beginning to Divorce

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac after seven years of marriage while pregnant with their fourth child. Look back at their relationship from the beginning.

Jen Affleck once called Zac Affleckthe person who made her “the happiest girl alive.” Seven years after their June 2019 wedding, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star filed for divorce on November 3, 2026, while pregnant with their fourth child.

Their relationship began on a dating app in 2018, long before viewers watched their Las Vegas argument, separation and reconciliation unfold on Hulu. Look back at Jen and Zac’s relationship, from their first meeting and growing family to the divorce filing.

2018: Jen & Zac Meet on the Mormon Dating App Mutual

Before MomTok and Hulu cameras entered the picture, Jen and Zac connected on Mutual, a dating app for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They began dating in 2018, and their relationship moved quickly toward marriage.

Zac later proposed at Top of the Rock in New York City, choosing the Rockefeller Center observation deck for the occasion. By the following summer, they were preparing to become husband and wife.

June 28, 2019: Jen & Zac Get Married in Newport Beach

Jen and Zac married on June 28, 2019, in Newport Beach, California. Jen was 20 at the time. Before the wedding, she praised Zac on Instagram, writing, “Can’t forget he makes me the happiest girl alive.”

November 2021: They Welcome Daughter Nora

The couple became parents with the arrival of daughter Nora in November 2021. Looking back on motherhood in a later birthday tribute, Jen wrote, “Nora brings so much joy and light into our lives.” She described her daughter as spirited and affectionate, sharing family photos alongside the message.

July 2023: They Welcome Son Lucas

Jen and Zac welcomed their second child, Lucas, whom they also call Luca, in July 2023.

September 2024: Their Las Vegas Argument Airs on ‘Mormon Wives’

The couple’s introduction to reality television brought their disagreements into public view. When The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered in September 2024, a cast trip to Las Vegas became a flashpoint after Jen learned that the women were going to Chippendales.

“I’m literally telling you Zac would literally divorce me over something like this,” she told her castmates. Her distress and the conversations that followed made their marriage one of the season’s most scrutinized relationships.

They later revisited the controversy on their own terms. In March 2025, Jen and Zac returned to Las Vegas and made TikToks with Chippendales performers. By June, they were posing with the performers backstage at a MomTok live event, although Jen acknowledged that recalling the original argument remained difficult.

May 2025: Season 2 Reveals Jen & Zac’s Separation

The second season, released in May 2025, revealed that Jen and Zac had been living separately while trying to decide what came next for their marriage. During that period, Jen also discovered she was pregnant with their third child.

Ahead of the season, she described a shift in priorities. “Right now I’m focusing on my mental health, my marriage and becoming the best version of myself that I can be,” she told People.

Their separation did not become a permanent breakup at that point. They reconciled and continued appearing together in subsequent seasons.

2025: They Reconcile & Welcome Daughter Penelope

On July 2, 2025, Jen and Zac shared a joint Instagram post announcing their third child, daughter Penelope. “Baby Penelope is here 🤍 & she is perfect,” Jen wrote alongside photographs of the newborn.

She also spoke candidly about delivering without medication, calling the birth “truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life.” In the same announcement, she thanked Zac and her doula for helping her through labor.

The baby’s arrival came shortly before another major commitment for Jen: her fall appearance on Dancing With the Stars. She was already celebrating the casting news with a hospital-room TikTok while Zac held their daughter nearby.

June 2026: Jen Announces She’s Pregnant With Their Fourth Child

Less than a year after announcing Penelope’s arrival, Jen revealed on June 18, 2026, that she and Zac were expecting their fourth child. She shared maternity photos on Instagram with the caption “Chapter Four.” On her Instagram Story, she described the baby as “one more little soul to love.”

August 2026: Jen Opens Up About Marriage Struggles During Her Pregnancy

In an August interview with People, Jen said she and Zac were working through difficulties while she dealt with prenatal depression and illness during her fourth pregnancy.

She acknowledged challenges in their relationship while also crediting Zac with caring for their children during her first trimester. “I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him,” she said. The interview came as the family adjusted to life in Southern California for the franchise’s Orange County spinoff.

November 3, 2026: Jen Files for Divorce & Submits a Parenting Plan

After seven years of marriage, Jen filed for divorce on November 3, 2026, in Utah. She also submitted a proposed parenting plan, bringing the couple’s future arrangements for their children into the legal proceedings.

The filing became public the following day, while Jen was still pregnant with their fourth child. The available records did not disclose the reason for the breakup or the custody terms she requested, and the divorce had not been finalized.