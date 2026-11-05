‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Cast: Meet the Reality TV Stars

Welcome to the OC, MomTok crew. Meet the stars of the ‘SLOWM’ spinoff series here!

The MomTok universe is expanding! Following the success of Hulu’s hit reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the franchise is heading to the sunny coast of Southern California with a new group of reality TV stars, with some returning from the original show. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is introducing viewers to a group of women navigating motherhood, relationships and the pressures of the spotlight while remaining true to their faith while living in Orange County.

SLOMW: OC will premiere on November 12, 2026, on Disney+ and Hulu.

Meet the women starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County right here.

Ashleigh Pease

Ashleigh Pease is an Aussie social media influencer who now lives in Orange County, California! She and her husband, Nathan Pease, share four children together.

Aspyn Ovard

Aspyn Ovard is a longtime YouTube star and social media influencer known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. She has more than 2 million Instagram followers and built a large online following by documenting her life with her ex-husband, Parker Ferris. The former couple share three daughters. Aspyn filed for divorce in April 2024 and has since entered a new chapter of her personal life, which will be documented throughout the show.

Avery Woods

Avery Woods is a former ICU nurse who became a social media influencer and podcast host. She hosts “CHEERS! With Avery Woods,” where she discusses motherhood, relationships and her daily life. Avery is married to David Woods, and they share two children.

Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff is a social media personality and podcast host best known for her viral celebrity interviews. She hosts “The Really Good Podcast,” where her famously deadpan and unique interviewing style has attracted high-profile guests, including Drake and Offset.

She has two daughters, Isla and Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Althoff.

Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck is a familiar face to fans of the original The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! She became a reality TV star through the OG Utah-based series, where viewers got to know her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Zac Affleck, and her experiences navigating motherhood and marriage. The former couple — who are apparently headed for divorce — share three children and are expecting their fourth.

Jordan McClanahan

Jordan McClanahan is a social media influencer and mother of four who is joining the franchise’s Orange County group. She is married to a firefighter and frequently shares content about fitness, motherhood and her personal life. Jordan has also spoken about her experience converting to Mormonism and her journey to sobriety, revealing that she has been sober for 10 years. She is longtime friends with fellow cast member McCall DaPron.

Madison Bontempo

Madison Bontempo, a.k.a Madison Fisher, is a multi-talented YouTuber, actress, entrepreneur and social media personality. She is best known for co-running the family YouTube channel “The FishFam” with her husband, Kyler Fisher. The couple share five children and regularly share videos documenting their family life.

McCall DaPron

McCall DaPron is a social media star, mother of four and former Division I tennis player! She is married to Alex DaPron and shares content about motherhood, marriage, at-home activities and her life in Orange County. McCall is also Mayci Neeley‘s sister.

Salomé Andrea

Salomé Andrea is a lifestyle content creator who previously lived in Utah before joining the Orange County group. She is married to photographer Aaron Brimhall, and they share twin daughters, Luca and Rue.