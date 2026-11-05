Has Lauren Boebert Conceded the Election? Updates on Possible Re-Election

Bobert was trailing her Democratic opponent, Eileen Laubacher, by a slim margin.

Lauren Boebert‘s political future is facing uncertainty after the Republican congresswoman fell behind Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District race. The November 3, 2026, election has drawn attention as results show a surprisingly close call in a district that has typically favored Republicans.

With votes still being counted, many voters are wondering whether Lauren Boebert has conceded the election.

Has Lauren Boebert Conceded the Election?

At the time of publication, Boebert has not formally conceded her race against Laubacher. The Colorado 4th Congressional District contest remained too close to call as of November 5.

Laubacher maintained a lead over the incumbent Republican as election officials continued counting ballots. However, Boebert has not been declared the winner or the loser.

At her election night party, Boebert told supporters that this “isn’t the first time I’ve had to wait. I know a waiting game.”

“Listen, y’all don’t start trying to sell your houses and move to Florida just yet,” she joked. “OK, we still got to count some ballots here,” Boebert said. “We are winning all but three counties right now, and we’ll see. We’ll see.”

Who Is Eileen Laubacher, Lauren Boebert’s 2026 Election Opponent?

Laubacher is a Democrat who challenged Boebert in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. She is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, who has emphasized issues including health care, housing and the rising cost of everyday expenses throughout her campaign.

When Will Lauren Boebert’s Election Results Be Final?

The final outcome of the election will depend on the completion of ballot counting and the state’s election certification process. The race has not been called yet, though.

Who Is Winning? Laubacher or Boebert?

At the time of publication, Democrat Laubacher is winning the race with 48.73 percent of the votes, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Boebert is trailing behind her opponent at 48.04 percent.

Is Lauren Boebert Losing to Eileen Laubacher in Colorado?

Laubacher is holding a lead of about 5,000 votes over Boebert. With roughly 94 percent of ballots counted at that point, the results marked a significant challenge for Boebert, who won the district by approximately 11 percentage points in 2024. Colorado’s 4th Congressional District is considered the state’s most heavily Republican congressional seat.