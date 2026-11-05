Did Cristiano Ronaldo Retire? His Portugal Announcement Explained

Cristiano Ronaldo announced he’s stepping away from Portugal’s national team. Find out what he said and what it means for his soccer career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to hand back Portugal’s No. 7 shirt. After 23 years with the national team, the 41-year-old announced on November 5, 2026, that he would retire from international soccer following the November international break. “It was not an easy decision,” he said.

His announcement comes just over two months after longtime rival Lionel Messi revealed his own retirement from Argentina’s national team on August 31.

Find out more about Ronaldo’s retirement announcement below.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Soccer?

Ronaldo announced his retirement from Portugal’s national team on November 5, 2026, but he will continue playing club soccer. Ronaldo said he would hand back Portugal’s No. 7 shirt after the November international break, ending an international career that began in 2003.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future,” he said in his announcement. “It was not an easy decision.” Ronaldo’s Portugal career includes 234 appearances, 146 goals, six World Cups and a European Championship title in 2016. He also helped Portugal win the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Portugal’s National Team?

Ronaldo framed his departure as a moment to make way for Portugal’s future.

The announcement followed a public dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, who took charge after the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in September after accusing Jesus of breaking an agreement over his playing time. He later apologized to his teammates for leaving, and the Portuguese federation imposed a 30-day suspension.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Still Play for Al-Nassr?

Yes. Ronaldo is continuing his club career with Al-Nassr, where his contract runs through June 2027.

He has, however, suggested that the 2026–27 season could be his last. “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” he told Vogue in an interview published in August 2026. His plans for life afterward include traveling and playing padel.

What Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth in 2026?

Ronaldo’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, per Forbes. His wealth includes decades of soccer salaries, endorsement deals and investments. Forbes estimates that Al-Nassr pays him more than $200 million annually.